Uber's self-driving operator charged over fatal crash

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The safety driver of an Uber autonomous car is charged with negligent homicide.
Uber backup driver charged in fatal 2018 self-driving car crash

 Image: ABC 15

The backup safety driver who was behind the wheel when one of Uber’s self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in 2018 has been..
The Verge
We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court [Video]

We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court

Uber told a London court on Tuesday that it had addressed all safety and security issues surrounding the app, and thus deserves to get its license back in the city. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Under Xi's eye: From Paytm to Zomato, here are companies being monitored by China

 It has been found that prominent heads of Indian companies like Nykaa, Uber India, PayU, Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy are also being monitored by China.
DNA

Uber tests the water for carpooling business

 US ridesharing giant Uber is testing demand for its carpooling business in New Zealand.The San Francisco-based company is calling on Aucklanders to express..
New Zealand Herald

Job diary: I'm an Uber driver in NYC who's been disinfecting her car after every ride since the pandemic started

 Maria Gavilano has been a full-time Uber driver for nearly 4 years. Here's how she's changed her protocol to keep passengers safe.
Business Insider

Uber self-driving car operator indicted in Tempe crash that killed pedestrian

 The operator of a self-driving Uber Technologies Inc. vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe in 2018 has been charged with negligent homicide in...
bizjournals


