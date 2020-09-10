|
Uber's self-driving operator charged over fatal crash
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The safety driver of an Uber autonomous car is charged with negligent homicide.
Uber backup driver charged in fatal 2018 self-driving car crashImage: ABC 15
The backup safety driver who was behind the wheel when one of Uber’s self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in 2018 has been..
We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court
