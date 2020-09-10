Uber's self-driving operator charged over fatal crash

Image: ABC 15 The backup safety driver who was behind the wheel when one of Uber’s self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian in 2018 has been charged...

Job diary: I'm an Uber driver in NYC who's been disinfecting her car after every ride since the pandemic started Maria Gavilano has been a full-time Uber driver for nearly 4 years. Here's how she's changed her protocol to keep passengers safe.

