IPL 2020: Scott Styris predicts Rajasthan Royals to be last on points table, franchise gives epic reply Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The cricket fans are hyped as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away and will commence from September 19 in the UAE. Earlier the league was slated to start on March 29 but it was postponed and shifted abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this