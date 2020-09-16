Boeing, FAA slammed by US government for 737 MAX crashes
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The investigation showed negligence from the plane production company and air safety regulators. More than 300 people died in two crashes of its 737 MAX 8. The plane model has not flown in 18 months.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released a 245-page report about the deadly Boeing MAX jet crashes. The two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 weren’t a result of..