Boeing, FAA slammed by US government for 737 MAX crashes

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The investigation showed negligence from the plane production company and air safety regulators. More than 300 people died in two crashes of its 737 MAX 8. The plane model has not flown in 18 months.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures

Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures 01:44

 Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration, a U.S. House panel concluded after an 18-month investigation. Fred Katayama reports.

A blistering House report slams Boeing and the FAA over 'serious flaws and missteps' that led to two deadly 737 Max crashes

 Transportation committee Democrats pulled no punches in laying blame at the feet of Boeing and regulators in two crashes that killed 346 people.
Business Insider

Boeing, FAA, Criticized in Congressional 737 Max Investigation

 The crashes were the result of faulty technical assumptions and cultural issues at both Boeing and its regulators, according to the report.
Motley Fool

Panel's scathing report blasts Boeing and FAA for crashes, seeks reforms

Panel's scathing report blasts Boeing and FAA for crashes, seeks reforms A House committee issued a scathing report today questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognised the problems that caused two deadly 737 Max...
New Zealand Herald


