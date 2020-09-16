Global  
 

EU chief warns hopes for Brexit deal fading

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
EU chief warns hopes for Brexit deal fadingEU chief Ursula von der Leyen complained Wednesday that hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal are fading and warned Britain not to unilaterally modify the withdrawal deal. ......
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK 01:31

 The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson...

