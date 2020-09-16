EU chief warns hopes for Brexit deal fading

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone



Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK honoured its treatycommitments. She quoted the former prime minister as saying: “Britain does notbreak treaties. It would be bad for Britain, bad for relations with the restof the world and bad for any future treaty on trade.” She added: “This wastrue then and this is true today. Trust is the foundation of any strongpartnership.”

