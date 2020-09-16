Global  
 

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriageAfter three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset, according to court records. The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a...
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset 01:34

 The rapper filed for divorce from husband and Migos rapper,

Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset

Cardi B seeks primary custody of daughter in divorce from Offset

The WAP hitmaker filed documents on Tuesday to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star, with a hearing set for 4 November.

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

 The New York rapper says her relationship with the Migos star is "irretrievably broken".
