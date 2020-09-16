Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US-UK trade deal in danger if Good Friday agreement jeopardised, Democrats warn

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
US-UK trade deal in danger if Good Friday agreement jeopardised, Democrats warnDominic Raab faces backlash over Irish border and attempts to leave EU on own terms The UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is facing a growing backlash in the US Congress after senior Democrats warned they would scupper any future US-UK trade deal if the UK does anything to jeopardise the Good...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement 01:14

 The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall [Video]

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3rd. "SNL" usually nabs more attention during election years. Incorporating Carrey into the mix with Baldwin's Trump should provide buzzy moments.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall [Video]

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Biden's lawyers say he would have authority to issue national mask mandate, if elected

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a speech on the coronavirus vaccine development in Wilmington, Delaware. Before laying out his own..
CBS News

Biden and Democrats focus on health care messaging

 Biden's campaign unveiled two new health care-focused ads as part of what his team said would be a $65 million ad buy this week across multiple platforms.
CBS News
Biden: We can't allow politics to 'interfere' with vaccine [Video]

Biden: We can't allow politics to 'interfere' with vaccine

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said political considerations should not be a factor in the safe development and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine "in any way."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Good Friday Good Friday Christian religious holiday, the Friday before Easter

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest [Video]

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies [Video]

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace maker, dies

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Dominic Raab Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab [Video]

Russia has a case to answer over Navalny poisoning, says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was difficult to look beyond Russianstate involvement in the alleged Novichok poisoning of Kremlin critic AlexeiNavalny. Asked whether he thought the Russian state poisoned Mr Navalny, theCabinet minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “I think it’s verydifficult to come up with a plausible alternative explanation based onRussia’s track record … of using it, Salisbury, based on the difficulty ofgetting hold of, let alone deploying Novichok as it’s such a dangeroussubstance. “As I said, the case to answer is there for Russia and we need, Ithink, through the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of ChemicalWeapons), an investigation and Russia needs to co-operate fully. “What’s clearalso is that it can’t just say ‘this is a domestic issue, it is just ourinternal affairs’. “The use of chemical weapons in this kind of context ispure gangsterism and Russia does have responsibility never to use it as agovernment, and second of all to make sure no-one else can use it within itsterritory.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Dominic Raab urges people to go back to the office [Video]

Dominic Raab urges people to go back to the office

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urges people to go back to the office, sayingit is "damaging to the economy" to stay away.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat [Video]

Small businesses in Italy look to EU recovery fund to stay afloat

The EU has allocated €209 billion to Italy where thousands of people have lost their jobs, but small businesses are worried that they might be left out.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

EU chief warns hopes for Brexit deal fading

 EU chief Ursula von der Leyen complained Wednesday that hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal are fading and warned Britain not to unilaterally modify the withdrawal..
WorldNews
State of the Union: Von der Leyen pledges more ambitious CO2 reduction target for EU [Video]

State of the Union: Von der Leyen pledges more ambitious CO2 reduction target for EU

The speech to MEPs setting out the Commission's priorities comes as Europe faces huge challenges including the pandemic, the economy, migration, climate change and Brexit. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Dublin pubs to remain closed amid "worrying" virus surge

 The government will introduce "additional measures" to suppress the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 1,800 people in Ireland.
CBS News

Google to launch Pixel 5, new Chromecast, and smart speaker on September 30th

 Image: Google

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 5 smartphone, a new Chromecast, and a new smart speaker later this month. Google has started..
The Verge

Microsoft will have more than 150 xCloud games when it launches tomorrow

 Microsoft is revealing today that the company will have more than 150 games to stream through its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service tomorrow. Known..
The Verge
UK reputation 'seriously damaged' over EU divorce treaty breach - Irish FM Coveney [Video]

UK reputation 'seriously damaged' over EU divorce treaty breach - Irish FM Coveney

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday (September 13) that Britain's plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce treaty with the European Union is damaging the UK's reputation "in a very serious way."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Inquiry Ordered Into Claims Immigrants Had Unwanted Gynecology Procedures

 Members of Congress and the D.H.S. are investigating claims by a nurse and lawyers that immigrant detainees in Georgia were complaining of unwanted procedures..
NYTimes.com

Guillen death inspires bid to expand military code

 Decisions on whether to prosecute members of the U.S. independently under a bill proposed by Congressional members named, "I Am Vanessa Guillen." It's named for..
USATODAY.com

Centre sets up committee to look into Chinese 'spying' relevations

 The Indian government has set up an inquiry into the revelations that a Chinese company is spying on Indian citizens including the top political class and..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus stimulus plans: What we know about the negotiations between Congress and the Trump White House

 Both sides have been unable to reach a deal weeks after enhanced unemployment benefits and eviction protections lapsed for many Americans.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
UK and Japan agree free trade agreement [Video]

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

After Complaints, Trump Administration Agrees To In-Person Election Threat Briefings

 The nation's top intelligence official caused a stir last month when he canceled face-to-face updates for Congress. The Senate and House intelligence committees...
NPR Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Top health official tells Congress vaccine will take time, prompting Trump backlash

 Trump believes the development of a vaccine would create optimism about the country's ability to emerge from the crisis and boost his re-election chances. 
Sydney Morning Herald

Government afraid of questions on India-China situation: Congress Party
newKerala.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

FerrerMafehn

Marco Ferrer Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits #tmz.com #news https://t.co/LNvQBKAB3Q https://t.co/y6i39gZaB8 23 minutes ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits https://t.co/uOES2bkQtJ 1 hour ago

Latrimardicion

Lamaldicion Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits https://t.co/nAbu7ULRdX https://t.co/lv5aHEfJk8 2 hours ago

russmove

Russell RT @TMZ: Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits https://t.co/EydqlrAdIN 5 hours ago

parkse

R❤️saParks #Resistance🌊 #MeToo voteblue2020 Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits via @TMZ https://t.co/dzBw7dpC1z 6 hours ago

truckinsur

@truckerinsurance Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits | TMZ https://t.co/qoUdayx2CO #TravInsAgt #autoinsurega 7 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits https://t.co/EydqlrAdIN 7 hours ago

Dean_parrothead

Dean Powers RT @TMZ: Jon Stewart Rips Congress Over Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits https://t.co/sAwQ2fsXJU 8 hours ago