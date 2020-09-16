Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WNBA star Moore marries the man she helped free from prison

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Maya Moore Announces Marriage To Man She Helped Free From Prison For Wrongful Conviction

Maya Moore Announces Marriage To Man She Helped Free From Prison For Wrongful Conviction 00:30

 Maya Moore just married the man she helped free from prison (0:30).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept. 16, 2020

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maya Moore Maya Moore American professional basketball player

Maya Moore of W.N.B.A. Weds Jonathan Irons, Inmate She Helped Free

 Ms. Moore took a break from basketball to help free Jonathan Irons. His conviction on burglary and assault charges was overturned in March.
NYTimes.com

WNBA's Maya Moore marries man she helped free from prison

 "Over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts," she said.
CBS News

WNBA's Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons, Man She Helped Free from Prison

 WNBA star Maya Moore just dropped a bombshell -- she MARRIED the man she helped free from prison!! Moore -- considered one of the greatest WNBA players EVER --..
TMZ.com

Women's National Basketball Association Women's National Basketball Association Top women's professional basketball league in the US

Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5M to WNBA Players Opting out of 2020 Season [Video]

Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5M to WNBA Players Opting out of 2020 Season

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protests against police brutality and racial injustice, many WNBA players have chosen to sit out the upcoming 2020 season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Maya Moore puts her basketball career on the line [Video]

Maya Moore puts her basketball career on the line

Basketball superstar Maya Moore has helped free an innocent man from a 50 year prison sentence.

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:07Published

Related news from verified sources

WNBA star Moore marries the man she helped free from prison

 WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
BBC News

Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons after his release from prison

 WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
BBC Sport

Basketball star weds man she helped free from jail

 WNBA star Maya Moore marries Jonathan Irons - the man she helped free from prison following his wrongful conviction for assault and burglary.
BBC News


Tweets about this