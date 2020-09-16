Trump says CDC Director Robert Redfield 'confused' about coronavirus vaccine, mask efficacy. Redfield responded.

Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC



[NFA] Speaking at a Senate hearing on U.S. response to the coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said "face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to protect people from COVID-19 -- perhaps even more so than a vaccine.

