Trump says CDC Director Robert Redfield 'confused' about coronavirus vaccine, mask efficacy. Redfield responded.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump took issue with CDC director Robert Redfield's comments that face masks are more effective than a vaccine at stopping spread of COVID.
 U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.

Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC

Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC

[NFA] Speaking at a Senate hearing on U.S. response to the coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said "face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to protect people from COVID-19 -- perhaps even more so than a vaccine.

CDC director contradicts Trump on vaccine timeline and face masks

 CDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield said face masks are an effective tool in fighting the..
CBS News

Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline

 President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before..
CBS News

Trump unveils vaccine distribution plan

 President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for a vaccine distribution despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying it may not be widely available..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: CDC director vs President Trump on face masks and vaccines

 The Centers for Disease Control director and US president give contrasting messages on coronavirus.
BBC News

CDC unveils coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

 The CDC is outlining a plan on how to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is available. But the logistics of getting one to everybody quickly could prove a..
CBS News

Please do not use a live snake as your face mask

Over the last several months, I have seen a great many comparisons of fabrics that can be used to construct..
The Verge

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 A pharmaceutical company announced a potential treatment for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Coaches say rapid COVID testing key to Big Ten return

 Coaches and others say rapid coronavirus testing is what makes them feel confident Big Ten fall football can go ahead without putting players and the public at..
USATODAY.com

Asymptomatic Covid+ workers can work: Kerala

 Guest workers who are Covid-positive but asymptomatic have been allowed by the Kerala government to work in exclusive areas. The guidelines issued by the general..
IndiaTimes

CDC director: Most Americans won't be able to get COVID-19 vaccine until next summer

CDC director: Most Americans won't be able to get COVID-19 vaccine until next summer

Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, reacts to what the CDC's director said.

HHS spokesman takes leave after Facebook rant

HHS spokesman takes leave after Facebook rant

[NFA] Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will take a two-month-long leave of absence, the agency said on Wednesday, after a..

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the..

COVID-19: Experts raise alarm about soil and water contamination

COVID-19: Experts raise alarm about soil and water contamination Research scientist and health experts including environmentalists are concerned about the usage of sodium hypochlorite on polythene sheets/body bags and dead...
Mid-Day

1 In 10 COVID-19 Patients Return To Hospital After Being Sent Home From ER

1 In 10 COVID-19 Patients Return To Hospital After Being Sent Home From ER Roughly 1 in 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 needed to return to the hospital within a week of discharge from an emergency department visit, according to...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

Biocept says it has received more than 35,000 COVID-19 specimens for processing at its San Diego lab

 Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) said Wednesday it has received more than 35,000 COVID-19 specimens to-date for processing through its RT-PCR technology at its San...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Mid-Day

