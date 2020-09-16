Global  
 

Hurricane Sally hit exactly 16 years after Ivan, even making landfall at the same spot

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally not only hit on the same day as destructive Hurricane Ivan, it hit at nearly the same spot, Gulf Shores, Ala.
