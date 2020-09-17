|
'America's Got Talent': BTS lights up results show with 'Dynamite'; top 10 finalists set
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
One of the biggest acts in the world perfromed on "America's Got Talent": BTS. The K-pop group brought the heat with their No. 1 hit "Dyanmite."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
BTS South Korean boy band
BTS to debut new choreography video in ‘Fortnite’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
BTS breaks Tiny Desk viewership record
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
BTS is coming to FortnitePhoto by Cindy Ord/WireImage
One of the biggest bands in the world is coming to one of the biggest games in the world. Today, Epic Games announced..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this