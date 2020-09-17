PlayStation 5 release date is Nov. 12, starts at $399.99. Launch titles include Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XV. Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Sony announced it will launch the PS5 on Nov. 12. A digital model of the PS5 will sell for $399.99 while the standard model will sell for $499.99.

