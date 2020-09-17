Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 release date is Nov. 12, starts at $399.99. Launch titles include Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XV.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Sony announced it will launch the PS5 on Nov. 12. A digital model of the PS5 will sell for $399.99 while the standard model will sell for $499.99.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes

PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes 09:57

 There you have it. The PlayStation 5 will cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.

You Might Like


Tweets about this