Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Decision by Big Ten to play football this fall might be catalyst for Pac-12 doing the same

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
With the Big Ten's decision to play football starting in October, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not scheduled to play this calendar year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Big Ten Football To Return For The Fall

Big Ten Football To Return For The Fall 03:20

 John Lauritsen reports, Big Ten conference officials voted unanimously to reinstate college football for the fall (3:40) WCCO 4 News At Noon - September 16, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Big Ten Conference Big Ten Conference American collegiate athletics conference

Coaches say rapid COVID testing key to Big Ten return

 Coaches and others say rapid coronavirus testing is what makes them feel confident Big Ten fall football can go ahead without putting players and the public at..
USATODAY.com

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football

 The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Weeks after the conference said it would push college football to spring due to the pandemic, they..
USATODAY.com

Big Ten reverses course, will play football this fall

 The Big Ten Conference will play football starting on October 24, reversing course after previously saying it wouldn't play until the spring. CBS Sports' Dennis..
CBS News
Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Pac-12 Conference Pac-12 Conference American collegiate athletics conference

COVID-19 outbreaks delay football openers as Big Ten, Pac-12 conferences reconsider starting seasons

 The college football season, limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, could see a late comeback. Two major conferences that decided not to play this fall are now..
CBS News
Mixed messages leave college players at a crossroads [Video]

Mixed messages leave college players at a crossroads

With just weeks remaining before the traditional kickoff to the college season, the split among the sport's biggest powers have left many college athletes at a crossroads. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Related videos from verified sources

Big Ten football set to return October 23rd [Video]

Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

A little late to the party, but the Big Ten is returning to college football this season, starting the weekend of October 23rd and 24th according to an announcement made by the league today.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports [Video]

Big 10 reverses decision on fall sports

The Big Ten announced Wednesday a plan to open a 2020 football season by late October.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:12Published
Big Ten football to return October 24 [Video]

Big Ten football to return October 24

Big Ten football to return October 24

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Ten takes step towards getting back in the game

Big Ten takes step towards getting back in the game One month and a day after the Big Ten postponed its football season, the conference took a step toward getting back in the game
FOX Sports

Decision by Big Ten to play football this fall might be catalyst for Pac-12 doing the same

 With the Big Ten's decision to play football starting in October, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference not scheduled to play this calendar year.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comCBS News

Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

 Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

MillerOval

Oval Miller COVID-19 outbreaks delay football openers as Big Ten, Pac-12 conferences... https://t.co/ullbdg09Gy via @YouTube 1 day ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Covid-19 #Outbreaks #Delay #Football #Openers as Big Ten, Pac-12 #Conferences #Reconsider starting seasons… https://t.co/pL8msNIVYS 2 days ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: COVID-19 outbreaks delay football openers as Big Ten, Pac-12 conferences reconsider starting seasons - Globa… https://t.co/3iohODnJTl 2 days ago