Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic make winning start to Rome Tennis Masters

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Djokovic targets Federer's records



Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago Djokovic opens up on US Open torment



World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:20 Published 3 days ago I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic



World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:58 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting...

WorldNews 4 days ago





Tweets about this