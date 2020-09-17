Global  
 

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic make winning start to Rome Tennis Masters

DNA Thursday, 17 September 2020
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic made a winning start to the Rome Masters as they gear up for the French Open which will be played later in the month.
