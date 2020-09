You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vadodara artist creates 46-sq ft greeting card on PM Modi's 70th birthday



The birthday greetings and good wishes have started pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on September 17. A unique greeting card was made by an artist in Gujarat's Vadodara.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published 5 hours ago MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi



As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published on August 15, 2020 Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes



India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this