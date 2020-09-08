Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test

Hindu Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
A shortage of testing supplies also forced delays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Removes Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia From Low Risk COVID States List [Video]

Massachusetts Removes Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia From Low Risk COVID States List

Starting on Saturday, all travelers from those three states must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published
Maine No Closer To Easing Travel Restrictions On States, Including Massachusetts [Video]

Maine No Closer To Easing Travel Restrictions On States, Including Massachusetts

Public health officials in Maine are continuing to monitor the spread of coronavirus in other states, and they are no closer to easing travel restrictions put in place because of the virus. Katie..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:34Published
Police arrest surfer with positive COVID test breaking quarantine [Video]

Police arrest surfer with positive COVID test breaking quarantine

A surfer who tested positive for COVID-19 is arrested at a beach by cops including some in full hazmat gear for breaking quarantine and refusing to exit the water.The arrest occurred at the Zurriola..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this