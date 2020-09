You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources School district plans for possible cuts



School district plans for possible cuts Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58 Published 3 days ago OSU budget cuts and job loss



OSU budget cuts and job loss Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago Budget Cuts Could Result In Hundreds Of Lost First Reponder Jobs In NYC



Looming budget cuts could leave 22,000 New York City employees out of a job, including hundreds of first responders; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this