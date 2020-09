You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gigi's craving: Gigi Hadid reveals extreme measures to satisfy her pregnancy cravings



Model Gigi Hadid - who is expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik - ordered Sprinkles desserts for delivery to help satisfy her pregnancy cravings. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in chic pregnancy photoshoot



Gigi Hadid has showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic pregnancy photoshoot. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 2 weeks ago Gigi Hadid's tiring pregnancy photoshoot



Gigi Hadid found her pregnancy photoshoot "more tiring" than normal. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this