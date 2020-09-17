West Coast fires will cost US economy dearly

Thursday, 17 September 2020 () The wildfires ravaging America's West Coast have sent thousands fleeing and will leave behind destruction, uncertainty and huge bills. The disruption to the economy should not be underestimated.
Satellite imagery of the Western United States, taken by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows the incredible amount of smoke create by the recent wild fires in the area. The National Interagency Fire Center says there are 102 large wildfires and so far, more than 4...