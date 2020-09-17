West Coast fires will cost US economy dearly

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hazardous air pollution engulfs the west coast



As deadly wildfires rage across the U.S. west coast, millions of people have been left struggling with some of the world's worst air pollution. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12 Published 4 hours ago Kansas wildland firefighters assist with West Coast fires



Several wildland firefighters with the Kansas Forest Service are currently in Lincoln City, Oregon to assist crews on the Echo Mountain Complex Fire. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:14 Published 11 hours ago Experts Say Haze From West Coast Wildfires Could Shake Up Pittsburgh's Weather



It was another day of hazy skies in Pittsburgh as a result of the wildfires out west and experts say they’re not sure when we will see it shine bright again; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:12 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this