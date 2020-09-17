Global  
 

West Coast fires will cost US economy dearly

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 17 September 2020
The wildfires ravaging America's West Coast have sent thousands fleeing and will leave behind destruction, uncertainty and huge bills. The disruption to the economy should not be underestimated.
