|
'Dynasty' star Elizabeth Gillies, 27, weds Michael Corcoran, 47, after pandemic postponed wedding
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
"Dynasty" star Elizabeth Gillies and record producer Michael Corcoran are married! They originally postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elizabeth Gillies American actress and singer
Michael Corcoran (musician) musician
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this