'Dynasty' star Elizabeth Gillies, 27, weds Michael Corcoran, 47, after pandemic postponed wedding

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
"Dynasty" star Elizabeth Gillies and record producer Michael Corcoran are married! They originally postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.
