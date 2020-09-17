US initial jobless claims resume their slow decline

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wall Street ends lower as tech stocks slide



U.S. stocks closed lower after a choppy trading session Thursday as heavyweight tech-related stocks resumed their decline following a sharp rebound the previous session, while elevated jobless claims.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago First-Time Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million



963,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, the lowest number of weekly initial claims since mid-March. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on August 14, 2020 New jobless claims decline nationwide and in Florida



Nationwide, nearly 1.2 million filed for benefits, the third straight week the number went down, but also the 20th straight week it was more than a million. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:11 Published on August 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Unemployment increases by over 1k in a week After two consecutive weeks of decline, new jobless claims ticked up in the week ended Sept. 5. According to most recent data from the Alabama Department of...

bizjournals 3 days ago





Tweets about this