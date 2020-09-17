|
Sen. Mitt Romney questions Sen. Ron Johnson's investigation of Joe Biden, says it has 'earmarks of a political exercise'
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
As Sen. Ron Johnson gets ready to release an investigative report on Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, steps up his criticisms of probe, calling it political.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ron Johnson (Wisconsin politician) United States Senator from Wisconsin
RonJohn Hit Job On Biden Will Be Bad For Biden, According To RonJohnSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)’s probe into conspiracy theories about Joe Biden will damage Joe Biden, Johnson told a Wisconsin news outlet on Tuesday. “I just..
WorldNews
Mitt Romney American politician
All eyes on Romney, Grassley and Gardner as Supreme Court confirmation fight looms over the Senate.
NYTimes.com
Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly falseSens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Sudden Supreme Court vacancy shifts focus of Biden campaignCBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN to discuss how the Biden campaign is changing its focus in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..
CBS News
Ask Trump and Biden how they'd fix gross inadequacies of US health care: Medical studentsWe hope Trump and Biden discuss health care in the first presidential debate. We're medical students who already see it's chaotic, costly and unequal.
USATODAY.com
Biden had $141 million cash advantage over Trump heading into SeptemberBiden and Democrats had $466 million in cash on hand at the end of August.
CBS News
First, stanch the Trump bleeding. Whatever progressives think of Biden, we can't sit out 2020.Take it from me, a lifelong leftist protester: Voting is not futile even if revolution is not on the ballot. A win is a chance to fight for reforms.
USATODAY.com
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this