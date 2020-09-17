Sen. Mitt Romney questions Sen. Ron Johnson's investigation of Joe Biden, says it has 'earmarks of a political exercise'

Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet



In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe. The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US. That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. The actual figure is closer to 200,000. “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970