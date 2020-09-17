Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Mitt Romney questions Sen. Ron Johnson's investigation of Joe Biden, says it has 'earmarks of a political exercise'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
As Sen. Ron Johnson gets ready to release an investigative report on Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, steps up his criticisms of probe, calling it political.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Hamline University Political Expert Breaks Down Trump, Biden Minnesota Visit

Hamline University Political Expert Breaks Down Trump, Biden Minnesota Visit 04:48

 Christiane Cordero spoke with Hamline University political professor David Schwartz about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Minnesota visit. Schwartz emphasizes Minnesota’s importance in the 2020 election, as experts consider it a battleground for the first time in decades. He also discussed...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron Johnson (Wisconsin politician) Ron Johnson (Wisconsin politician) United States Senator from Wisconsin

RonJohn Hit Job On Biden Will Be Bad For Biden, According To RonJohn

 Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)’s probe into conspiracy theories about Joe Biden will damage Joe Biden, Johnson told a Wisconsin news outlet on Tuesday. “I just..
WorldNews

Mitt Romney Mitt Romney American politician

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Sudden Supreme Court vacancy shifts focus of Biden campaign

 CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN to discuss how the Biden campaign is changing its focus in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..
CBS News

Ask Trump and Biden how they'd fix gross inadequacies of US health care: Medical students

 We hope Trump and Biden discuss health care in the first presidential debate. We're medical students who already see it's chaotic, costly and unequal.
USATODAY.com

Biden had $141 million cash advantage over Trump heading into September

 Biden and Democrats had $466 million in cash on hand at the end of August.
CBS News

First, stanch the Trump bleeding. Whatever progressives think of Biden, we can't sit out 2020.

 Take it from me, a lifelong leftist protester: Voting is not futile even if revolution is not on the ballot. A win is a chance to fight for reforms.
USATODAY.com
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet [Video]

Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet

In a campaign speech in Philadelphia Joe Biden made a major gaffe. The NY Post reports that Biden said that 200 million people have died of the coronavirus in the US. That's nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. The actual figure is closer to 200,000. “It’s estimated that 200 million people have died — probably by the time I finish this talk.” Biden is a self-proclaimed “gaffe machine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Will Replace RBG – And When? [Video]

Who Will Replace RBG – And When?

Kate Raddatz spoke to a political science expert about what the process to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg involve (3:07).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:07Published
Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan [Video]

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:49Published
Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden [Video]

Trump's plan 'exercise in raw political power' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump’s four-Pinocchio claim about Biden’s plan for prisons

 Joe Biden says he would end the use of private prisons and increase funding for halfway housing. The president falsely says Biden would close the prison system.
Washington Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Biden enters final stretch with huge cash advantage over Trump

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a large financial over President Trump as the race for the White House enters its final weeks.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax

Money Tracker: How Much Trump And Biden Have Raised In The 2020 Election

 See the latest campaign finance figures for President Trump and his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

TitaniaArtG

Titania Art Gallery RT @JoanQueralt: Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle https://t.co/H5ISGvqj8N 47 minutes ago

noboyz4

The JLC Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Election ... This will put Trump WAY AHEAD!!! 1 hour ago

INTELLE15749464

INTELLEGENT Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Election https://t.co/JWRnwCNRnp via @YahooNews JUST WATCH -THESE TV CHA… https://t.co/KKRUU5S463 1 hour ago

AdmiralRoadCap

AdmiralRoadCapital How The Supreme Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into 2020 Election https://t.co/q0HhpQsFSb 2 hours ago

onesub_

OneSub 🗞 Better News Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle – #truenews https://t.co/qxsATz3FwI 2 hours ago

June4th

Noxi How The Supreme Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into 2020 Election https://t.co/WSAz8DXjUu 2 hours ago

PressonPolitics

POP: PressOnPolitics How The Supreme Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into 2020 Election - The New York… https://t.co/ePzYguqtDO 2 hours ago

gecko39

fj Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle https://t.co/FTWuiyuXqx 3 hours ago