Attorney General Barr suggests charging protesters with sedition in call to federal prosecutors

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr urged federal prosecutors to consider filing sedition charges against violent protesters, USA TODAY was told.
