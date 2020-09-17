Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Football team loses 37-0 in socially distanced match

BBC News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
German club Ripdorf stepped onto the pitch, kicked the ball away and then stood on the sidelines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas High School Disinfects Entire Football Field [Video]

North Texas High School Disinfects Entire Football Field

Collin County's Celina High School, with eight state championships, is making sure the turf is extra clean as the team prepares for a season unlike any other.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published
Rice: Keep football going if safe [Video]

Rice: Keep football going if safe

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice says football cannot 'stop and start' because of the coronavirus, as four of his players are self-isolating ahead of their match against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Four-Year-Old Kid Cries After Favorite Football Team Loses Match [Video]

Four-Year-Old Kid Cries After Favorite Football Team Loses Match

This four-year-old kid cried his heart out after he found out that his favorite football team had lost the match. This kid, a die-hard fan of the team, had fallen asleep during the match and was..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this