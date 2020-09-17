Global  
 

Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' charged with producing child pornography

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting minors

Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting minors 00:36

 FBI agents executed a search warrant at the home of Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris for allegations of soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

Related videos from verified sources

FBI Raids Naperville Home Of 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris [Video]

FBI Raids Naperville Home Of 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris

The FBI did not offer details, but a representative confirmed that agents were present at a Naperville home late Monday, and neighbors confirmed that Harris lives there. He is reportedly suspected of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:24Published

