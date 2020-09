Canadian payment firm Nuvei makes history with most valuable tech IPO ever on TSX Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Shares in Montreal-based payment processing firm Nuvei Corp. started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, raising $700 million in the biggest initial public offering of a technology company in the history of the TSX. 👓 View full article

