Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda film denied bail
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Rusesabagina is accused of 'terrorism' for allegedly founding an anti-government group in the country. ......
Paul Rusesabagina Rwandan-Belgian humanitarian
Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero charged with terrorismPaul Rusesabagina declined to enter any pleas in court but his lawyers denied the charges against him.
BBC News
'Hotel Rwanda' hero appears in court on terror chargesKIGALI — Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, faced 12 charges including terrorism in a Kigali court on..
WorldNews
Hotel Rwanda film hero Paul Rusesabagina held on terror charges
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
