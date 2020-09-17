|
Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for vaccinations
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Openly contradicting his government’s top health experts, US president Donald Trump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. The comments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) projections for a longer time frame. Mr Trump also disagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks — which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he would telephone Dr Redfield to tell him so. Earlier on Wednesday, the CDC sent all 50...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Russia trying to 'denigrate' Biden campaign -Wray
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06Published
The politics of resentment and how meritocracy divides AmericansAuthor and Harvard professor Michael Sandel joins CBSN to discuss the nation's polarized political landscape, and how President Trump was able to tap into the..
CBS News
Trump's $300 in extra jobless aid has run out in 7 statesFlorida says it will only provide four weeks of payments, rather than the six weeks other states are providing.
CBS News
Austrian minister to Trump: No, we do not live in 'forest cities'The Austrian government has spoken up to correct US President Donald Trump's claim that people in its country live in "forest cities".Trump recently cited..
New Zealand Herald
Trump's unrestrained full partner? Attorney General William Barr echoes president in slamming DOJAttorney General William Barr launched an extraordinary rebuke of lawyers under his command that drew parallels to Trump's recriminations against the DOJ.
USATODAY.com
Robert R. Redfield American medical researcher
President Trump contradicts CDC director on masks and vaccines hours after he testified to CongressJust hours after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified about the importance of wearing masks and a potential vaccine timeline, President Trump openly..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump clashes with CDC head on COVID-19 vaccine timelinePresident Trump and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield are at odds on a coronavirus vaccine timeline, the latter estimating it would not be widely available to the..
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: Robert Redfield touts masks again, this time on Twitter; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; 196K US deathsDonald Trump blames 'blue states' for U.S. coronavirus death toll. Big Ten football, NCAA college basketball to return this fall. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
Trump health staffer Michael Caputo taking leave of absence after targeting CDC scientistsHealth and Human Services communications chief Michael Caputo announced a leave of absence Wednesday, just days after he came under fire for urging Trump..
CBS News
Trump scorns his own scientists over coronavirus data.A public scolding of the C.D.C. chief was only the latest but perhaps the starkest instance when the president has rejected not just the policy advice of his..
NYTimes.com
Former CDC Director Tom Frieden on Trump's recent COVID-19 vaccine commentsFormer CDC Director Tom Frieden joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss contradicting statements from the president and the current director of the CDC on the..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this