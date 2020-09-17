Donald Trump disputes health officials on timeline for vaccinations Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Openly contradicting his government's top health experts, US president Donald Trump has predicted that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after. The comments undermined the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention 's (CDC) projections for a longer time frame. Mr Trump also disagreed with Dr Robert Redfield about the effectiveness of protective masks — which the president recommends but almost never wears — and said he would telephone Dr Redfield to tell him so. Earlier on Wednesday, the CDC sent all 50...


