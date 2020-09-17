|
One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Pensacola: Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the US National Hurricane Centre called “historic and catastrophic” flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. Sally, which made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, was downgraded in the afternoon to a tropical storm as maximum sustained winds dropped to 113 kph. See more Japan battered by more heavy rain, floods, nearly 60 dead In pictures: China affected by torrential rain and floods Photos: Typhoon Maysak lashes South Korea In pictures: Incessant...
