One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm

WorldNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
One killed as hurricane Sally weakens to tropical stormPensacola: Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as it brought what the US National Hurricane Centre called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. Sally, which made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, was downgraded in the afternoon to a tropical storm as maximum sustained winds dropped to 113 kph.
News video: Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm

Hurricane Sally downgraded to tropical storm 00:31

 Right now, Sally was just downgraded to a tropical storm by the national hurricane center. The storm slowly made its way ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama this morning as a category two hurricane.

Sally weakens to tropical depression after destructive landfall as Category 2 hurricane

 Tropical Depression Sally is now drenching parts of Georgia and Alabama, after first making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near the Florida-Alabama state..
Sally weakens after dumping rain on Gulf coast [Video]

Sally weakens after dumping rain on Gulf coast

[NFA] The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression and is threatening to dump another foot of rain as it moves inland. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Hurricane Sally floods downtown Pensacola, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore in Alabama early Wednesday, shoving a surge of seawater onto the coast. Before sunrise, water was up to the doors of Jordan..
Hurricane Sally makes landfall: Pensacola gets 30 inches of rain; 'catastrophic flooding is unfolding' in Alabama, Florida

 Hurricane Sally lurched ashore early Wednesday, promising to soak the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and historic flooding in Florida and Alabama.
 
Mississippi marinas dodge mass losses, devastation

 Mississippi marinas spared as Alabama and Florida docks ripped apart and boats sunk, beached or missing. (Sept. 17)
 
Live updates: Sally dumps torrential rains as flood threats expand

 More than half a million people across Alabama, Georgia and Florida were without power Thursday.
Large alligator spotted swimming in floodwater outside home [Video]

Large alligator spotted swimming in floodwater outside home

As the 2020 calendar year continues to show no mercy, a shocking video shows an alligator swimming just outside an Alabama woman's home. Story: https://bit.ly/33FX2rc

Trump's $300 in extra jobless aid has run out in 7 states

 Florida says it will only provide four weeks of payments, rather than the six weeks other states are providing.
How Politics Gutted Ex-Felon Voting Rights in Florida

 It’s a cautionary tale about the messy process of citizen-led ballot initiatives and how a dominant political party can exert its power.
Racist Jim Crow era lives on in Florida decision to disenfranchise felons over fines

 The racist roots of denying the vote to felons are no secret. Florida just continued the tradition by disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of them.
Hurricane season has been so active, the NHC is almost out of names. So what now?

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has been so active, forecasters are almost out of names so now they will be moving on to the Greek alphabet.
 
Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding [Video]

Sally brings 'historic and catastrophic' flooding

[NFA] Sally, which made landfall early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm, brought what the U.S. National Hurricane Center called "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

 The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as it moves about 15 miles inland from Gulf Shores, Alabama...
Hurricane Sally hit exactly 16 years after Ivan, even making landfall at the same spot

 Hurricane Sally not only hit on the same day as destructive Hurricane Ivan, it hit at nearly the same spot, Gulf Shores, Ala.
 
More Korean women live alone, think less about marriage

 More than 3.09 million Korean women live alone, with growing numbers engaged in economic activities, government statistics showed Wednesday. According to..
Hurricane Sally Pummels Alabama and Florida Coasts [Video]

Hurricane Sally Pummels Alabama and Florida Coasts

Hurricane Sally was upgraded to a Category 2 storm, hitting shore early on Wednesday.

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama [Video]

Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama

Hurricane Sally has made landfall in Alabama as a Category 2 storm, pushing asurge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain. Forecastersbelieve the rain will cause dangerous flooding..

Hurricane Sally causes flooding, power outages in Mississippi [Video]

Hurricane Sally causes flooding, power outages in Mississippi

Sally has weakened to a tropical storm but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching rain and flooding.

