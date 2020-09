'An ace is an ace': Reed holes out as Aussies flame out at US Open Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Adam Scott is the best-placed Australian six shots off the pace at Winged Foot in New York but all eyes were on 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed's hole in one. 👓 View full article

0

Tweets about this SMH Sport Reed holes out as Aussies flame out at US Open https://t.co/v772Sjj5kK 5 minutes ago American Dad @AlanShipnuck Openly pulling for a Reed, DeChambeau, Sabbatini all-villain shoot out over the closing holes of big, mean Winged Foot. 52 minutes ago 1STOPSP0RT US Open LIVE: Golf’s No.1 villain leads TWO holes-in-one as Reed, McIlory storm into contention https://t.co/8jznvqLHQg 1 hour ago Peter Botte Two holes-in-one (hole-in-ones?) on No.7 in the same day at the US Open, Patrick Reed and now Will Zalatoris. Amazing. 2 hours ago FI_GolfGuy What a lot of tosh spoken in the run up to this US OPEN. Miss the fairway and chip out they said. Bryson tactics wo… https://t.co/XpZ8iO2r5J 4 hours ago ByTheMinute Golf Justin Thomas holes a 25 footer for birdie at 18 and posts a 5 under 65 exactly 5hrs and 8 minutes after he teed of… https://t.co/zt9qEnjtKm 4 hours ago Two and a Half Sticks Patrick Reed posts -4 66! He was +2 thru 5. -6 on his last 13 holes. At the US Open! Is that good? 5 hours ago Tracking Rory Reed and jt have 3 of the hardest holes on the course to come Can’t see either getting past -4 We could be lead… https://t.co/4FxCUcZgTv 5 hours ago