Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ibrahimovic inspires AC Milan to win at Shamrock Rovers

BBC News Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu give AC Milan a 2-0 win over League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in their Europa League qualifier.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

A.C. Milan A.C. Milan Italian association football club based in the city of Milan, founded in 1899


Zlatan Ibrahimović Zlatan Ibrahimović Swedish association football player


Shamrock Rovers F.C. Shamrock Rovers F.C. Irish association football club


Hakan Çalhanoğlu Hakan Çalhanoğlu Turkish footballer


UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria [Video]

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Jose Mourinho had doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude but says he has fullbelief in him now after the Frenchman rescued Spurs from an embarrassing nightin the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News

Spurs come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News
Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with LokomotivPlovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’tcomment on players from other clubs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

League of Ireland League of Ireland association football league


Related videos from verified sources

'Shamrock will give AC Milan a game' [Video]

'Shamrock will give AC Milan a game'

Shamrock Rovers chairman Jonathan Roche is confident his side will give AC Milan a game after they drew the Italian giants at home in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC Sport

Spurs player ratings: Ndombele and Kane save the day in chaotic game

Spurs player ratings: Ndombele and Kane save the day in chaotic game Here are our player ratings after Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 in a game with two red cards for the hosts
Football.london

Tottenham do it the hard way by scraping through in Europa League qualifier

 Tottenham had to come from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a Europa League qualifier that was far less straight-forward than they hoped
Team Talk


Tweets about this