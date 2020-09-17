|
Ibrahimovic inspires AC Milan to win at Shamrock Rovers
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu give AC Milan a 2-0 win over League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers in their Europa League qualifier.
A.C. Milan Italian association football club based in the city of Milan, founded in 1899
Zlatan Ibrahimović Swedish association football player
Shamrock Rovers F.C. Irish association football club
Hakan Çalhanoğlu Turkish footballer
UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition
League of Ireland association football league
