Record high 165 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C.

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
A record number of new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Thursday, and two new outbreaks have been declared in hospitals in the Lower Mainland.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID death rate in Delhi for last 10 days at 0.7%: Satyendar Jain

COVID death rate in Delhi for last 10 days at 0.7%: Satyendar Jain 01:26

 The national capital, which has shown tremendous increment in COVID cases since the beginning of this month, reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. "The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied," informed Delhi's Health Minister...

