Record high 165 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C.

The national capital, which has shown tremendous increment in COVID cases since the beginning of this month, reported 4,473 new cases on September 16. "The death rate is at 0.7% from the last 10 days. The bed availability here is 14,521 out of which 50% are occupied," informed Delhi's Health Minister...
The World Health Organization's Covid-19 dashboard showed on Monday a new one-day record high had been reached at 307 930 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. News24 Also reported by •RTTNews •newKerala.com •The Age
GENEVA: The number of single-day coronavirus cases globally has hit a new record high, said the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement on Sunday, the... WorldNews Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News •Mid-Day •The Age