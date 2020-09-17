|
Lev Parnas, former Giuliani associate, faces additional charges for duping victims into investing in Fraud Guarantee
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors said Lev Parnas used investors' money to pay for personal expenses, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and luxury cars.
