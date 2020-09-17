Global  
 

Lev Parnas, former Giuliani associate, faces additional charges for duping victims into investing in Fraud Guarantee

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, former Giuliani associate, faces additional charges for duping victims into investing in Fraud GuaranteeFederal prosecutors said Lev Parnas used investors' money to pay for personal expenses, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent and luxury cars.
News video: Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again. 00:40

 Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges. This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee. We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior alleged today is indeed fraudulent—guaranteed. FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney. Newser...

