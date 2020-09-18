Working to make a decision on Tiktok, says Donald Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok faces another test: its first U.S. election



TikTok, already under scrutiny over its Chinese ownership and threatened with a possible ban by U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing another major challenge: how to handle content around its first.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 9 hours ago Trump says Oracle 'very close' to TikTok deal



President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had heard Oracle was very close to a deal over ByteDance's TikTok, even as sources say the Chinese company is seeking to keep majority ownership of the popular.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 2 days ago Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor



Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:36 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Trump Says Admin Spoke to Walmart, Oracle About TikTok President Donald Trump said his administration had spoken to Walmart Inc. and Oracle Corp. on Thursday about TikTok, but that not much had changed about a deal...

Newsmax 4 hours ago





Tweets about this