Working to make a decision on Tiktok, says Donald Trump

Hindu Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has spoken with the leadership team of Walmart and Oracle as part of his decision-making process on TikTok, the C
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday

Trump says he will receive Oracle TikTok report Thursday 01:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (September 16) he was not ready to sign off on a proposed deal involving Oracle Corp and ByteDance's TikTok.

