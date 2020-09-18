Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rosh Hashanah 2020: The two-day Jewish celebration starts Friday and leads into Yom Kippur later this month

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday and ends Sunday, kicks off the most important week of the year for Jewish people. Here's why it is so important.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
News video: Chabad of Clinton prepares for in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrations

Chabad of Clinton prepares for in-person Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrations

 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the services will be held outdoors with limited number of attendees.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rosh Hashanah Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year

Israelis angered by virus lockdown: "They are punishing us"

 The shutdown will be implemented hours before the start of the Jewish New Year and the High Holidays.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Israel locks down on the eve of Jewish New Year as cases surge

 Israel will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the..
New Zealand Herald

Judaism Judaism The ethnic religion of the Jewish people

Jewish New Year: Virus restrictions thwart pilgrims on Ukraine-Belarus border

 Ukraine's coronavirus restrictions thwart a pilgrimage of Hasidic Jews, with hundreds stuck.
BBC News
Jewish congregation takes food distribution to the streets of Tampa [Video]

Jewish congregation takes food distribution to the streets of Tampa

Chabad Chai of South Tampa is giving out fresh fruits and vegetables on the corner of Armenia Avenue and State St. every Thursday for those in need.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published
German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial [Video]

German synagogue shooting suspect goes on trial

A man accused of killing two people when he opened fire on a synagogue in Germany on the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday went on trial on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he aimed to kill as many worshippers as possible. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Yom Kippur Yom Kippur Primary holy day in Judaism, tenth day of the year


Related videos from verified sources

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services [Video]

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services

CBS4's Dave Warren reports on how they are going the extra mile for the Jewish New Year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days [Video]

Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days

The coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

A collection of the best Jewish movies, shows and more from the year 5780

A collection of the best Jewish movies, shows and more from the year 5780 he Almas, a collection of the best Jewish movies, television, books, music, and celebrity and internet moments of 5780, the past Jewish year.
Jerusalem Post

Rosh Hashanah - Gifts for the new Jewish year

Rosh Hashanah - Gifts for the new Jewish year Sit back, enjoy the best possible food you can cook, raise your glasses and let us all pray for a good and healthy new year.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsdayNPRDenver Post

Preparations under way for Jewish New Year - without synagogues and big dinners

 'it's like the Grand Final's been called off': Jews are reeling at synagogues being closed and large get-togethers banned this Jewish New Year.
The Age Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this