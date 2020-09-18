|
Rosh Hashanah 2020: The two-day Jewish celebration starts Friday and leads into Yom Kippur later this month
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday and ends Sunday, kicks off the most important week of the year for Jewish people. Here's why it is so important.
Yom Kippur Primary holy day in Judaism, tenth day of the year
