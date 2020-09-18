Global  
 

Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to Heat

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Reporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
