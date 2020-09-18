|
Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to Heat
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Reporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts
Heat rally to stun Celtics in Game 2 for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finalsMiami overcame a 17-point deficit, walloped Boston in the third quarter and closed out the fourth for a 106-101 win and 2-0 lead in the East finals.
USATODAY.com
Jimmy Butler comes through in clutch as Heat takes Game 1 vs. Celtics in overtimeJimmy Butler came up with a number of clutch plays down the stretch as the Heat beat the Celtics in OT in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
Celtics edge Raptors to reach Eastern Conference finalsThe Boston Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals after a 92-87 win against defending champions the Toronto Raptors in the series decider.
BBC News
Celtics hold off Raptors in fitting Game 7 finish to reach Eastern Conference finalsA gritty, intense series got the gritty, intense finish it deserved as the Celtics fought off the defending champion Raptors 92-87.
USATODAY.com
Marcus Smart American basketball player
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.
Dandy the seal joins paddleboard lesson in Boston riverThe seal climbed onto the paddleboard during a beginner's lesson swapping rides part way through.
BBC News
Portland passes strongest facial recognition ban in the USPhoto by: Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The Portland City Council has passed the toughest facial..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this