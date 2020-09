T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Liam Livingstone innings Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Liam Livingstone top scored with 69 runs for the Lancashire Lightning to set them up for a seven-wicket win over their rivals the Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vilnis Strazdins T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Liam Livingstone innings https://t.co/Dhk3cVjXln v… https://t.co/TWVFOSgoSI 3 hours ago Splendid Psyche T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Liam Livingstone innings https://t.co/cTCw8Dc7J1 3 hours ago Sokkaa_RSS T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Liam Livingstone innings https://t.co/KD9kEZbsU1 https://t.co/6spJjfp3Wf 7 hours ago BBC Cumbria Sport Vitality T20 Blast. Liam Livingstone finished 1-23 as his Lancashire Lightning side beat Yorkshire by six wickets… https://t.co/mTJmd9ADfI 3 days ago