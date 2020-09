You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shocking scene when car hits a group of motorcyclist in Brazil: 3 dead and 5 injured



A video recorded the moment when a car collided head-on with a group of motorcyclists, leaving three dead and five injured in Água Preta, in the Zona da Mata Sul of Pernambuco, this Sunday (August.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this