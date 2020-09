IPL 2020 - Mayanti Langer not to be part of broadcasting panel Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Mayanti Langer, who has been part of the IPL panel for the last couple of seasons, will not be on the commentary panel for IPL 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this