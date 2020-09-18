Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 clash - Key numbers in marquee contest

DNA Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
IPL 2020 will start on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 clash in Abu Dhabi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: IPL 2020 | Preview | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020 | Preview | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 01:21

 The 13th edition of the IPL, which was shifted to UAE due to rising Covid-19 cases in India, will get underway with a clash between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on this Saturday #Ipl2020 #ipl13 #ipl

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma [Video]

Hard to fill Malinga's boots: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19 [Video]

IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19

IPL 2020 Schedule out; Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener on Sep 19

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published
Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai [Video]

Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 preview- Amidst coronavirus, chaos and confusion, marquee MI vs CSK clash to take place

 IPL 2020 is finally starting on September 19 with Mumbai Indians, the four time champions set to take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.
DNA


Tweets about this