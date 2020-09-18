Former Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus and she's for Biden

GearheadBruce🧢🙏🏛️🌊🦅🤖💰🇺🇸👍 RT @FbayareaS: Trump said: “maybe this COVID thing is a good thing”...Former Pence adviser says she’s voting for Biden as the nation is at… 48 seconds ago

Lindy255 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Former Pence staffer & COVID-19 Task force member Olivia Troye, who served as the homeland security, counterterrorism &… 5 minutes ago

AmericanModerate RT @ckkirsch1: Someone explain to me. How does anyone switch their core values from one party to the other? A person like this can never be… 7 minutes ago

gemariah o Ca'BoyEv RT @CBS4Local: A former adviser to VP Mike Pence who is an #ElPaso native says President Donald Trump once suggested that #COVID19 might b… 11 minutes ago

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 Someone explain to me. How does anyone switch their core values from one party to the other? A person like this can… https://t.co/yqRfJDUZei 12 minutes ago

dominique6138 RT @duty2warn: Former Pence aide Olivia Troye, who worked as coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, says she will vote… 15 minutes ago

Northern Light Our Black is so fucking beautiful! "Former Pence adviser says she’s voting for Biden as the nation is at a time of ‘constitutional crisis’" https://t.co/vHevSP8CPL 16 minutes ago