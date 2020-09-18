Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus and she's for Biden

Brisbane Times Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Trump once suggested that COVID-19 might be a good thing because it would stop him from having to shake hands with "disgusting people", Olivia Troye said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden 02:05

 A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden [Video]

Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden

Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall [Video]

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom [Video]

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Former Pence adviser will vote for Biden, says Trump botched coronavirus response

 A former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who served on the coronavirus task force said President Trump once said coronavirus might be a good thing because...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

BruceGearhead

GearheadBruce🧢🙏🏛️🌊🦅🤖💰🇺🇸👍 RT @FbayareaS: Trump said: “maybe this COVID thing is a good thing”...Former Pence adviser says she’s voting for Biden as the nation is at… 48 seconds ago

Lindy255

Lindy255 RT @Bill_Maxwell_: Former Pence staffer & COVID-19 Task force member Olivia Troye, who served as the homeland security, counterterrorism &… 5 minutes ago

AmericanModera1

AmericanModerate RT @ckkirsch1: Someone explain to me. How does anyone switch their core values from one party to the other? A person like this can never be… 7 minutes ago

gemariah

gemariah o Ca'BoyEv RT @CBS4Local: A former adviser to VP Mike Pence who is an #ElPaso native says President Donald Trump once suggested that #COVID19 might b… 11 minutes ago

ckkirsch1

TEXAS TRUMPTRESS 🇺🇸Text TRUMP To 88022 Someone explain to me. How does anyone switch their core values from one party to the other? A person like this can… https://t.co/yqRfJDUZei 12 minutes ago

dominique6138

dominique6138 RT @duty2warn: Former Pence aide Olivia Troye, who worked as coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, says she will vote… 15 minutes ago

janay6969

Northern Light Our Black is so fucking beautiful! "Former Pence adviser says she’s voting for Biden as the nation is at a time of ‘constitutional crisis’" https://t.co/vHevSP8CPL 16 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York President Donald Trump says he doesn’t know a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who is publicly criticizi… https://t.co/DTjl9E8T9v 18 minutes ago