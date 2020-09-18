Former Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus and she's for Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.
Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force.
No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list..
Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for..