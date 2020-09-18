Global  
 

Former Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus and she's for Biden

The Age Friday, 18 September 2020
Trump once suggested that COVID-19 might be a good thing because it would stop him from having to shake hands with "disgusting people", Olivia Troye said.
News video: Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden 02:05

 A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.

