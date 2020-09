Covid-19: India records 96,424 cases in 24 hours, global tally soars past 30 million mark | Oneindia



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 96,424 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 52 lakh. 1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 3 hours ago

New restrictions could take lasting emotional toll



A new round of Coronavirus related restrictions could have a long lasting toll on workers and the business owners charged with hiring them Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:59 Published 9 hours ago