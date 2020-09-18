Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies aged 77

BBC News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
His book was made into the hugely successful Oscar-winning 1994 film starring Tom Hanks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Winston Groom American writer

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dead at 77

 Winston Groom, the writer whose novel "Forrest Gump" was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age..
New Zealand Herald

Winston Groom, author of 'Forrest Gump,' dies at 77

 Winston Groom, the author of "Forrest Gump," has died at the age of 77.
USATODAY.com

Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

Typewriter artist James Cook's first exhibition features Hollywood stars

 James Cook uses the characters of a typewriter to create likenesses of Tom Hanks and Bill Murray.
BBC News
Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump [Video]

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump

Have you ever wondered what a yacht inspired by both Freddie Mercury & Forrest Gump would look like? Wonder no more, as this is 'project FG (Freddie Gump)', a superyacht which Netherlands-based Shipyard Feadship say is “created for the fictional combination of" the queen singer & tom hanks' beloved character. The 109-metre vessel allows more than 200 people to party in the outdoor beach club and, hidden from the outside world, it includes “a mysterious hidden club in the bow of the yacht for exclusive private gatherings”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Madonna to direct her own biopic [Video]

Madonna to direct her own biopic

Madonna has announced she is working with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody on a biopic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopic

 Madonna has today revealed that she’ll be directing and co-writing the forthcoming feature film based on her life. Universal Pictures will be developing the..
WorldNews

Madonna to direct film of her own life story

 The pop star is also co-writing the script with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody.
BBC News

Why do awards make Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable?

 Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix reveals why awards make him slightly uncomfortable.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this