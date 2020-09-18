Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies aged 77

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump



Have you ever wondered what a yacht inspired by both Freddie Mercury & Forrest Gump would look like? Wonder no more, as this is 'project FG (Freddie Gump)', a superyacht which Netherlands-based Shipyard Feadship say is “created for the fictional combination of" the queen singer & tom hanks' beloved character. The 109-metre vessel allows more than 200 people to party in the outdoor beach club and, hidden from the outside world, it includes “a mysterious hidden club in the bow of the yacht for exclusive private gatherings”.

