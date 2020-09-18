Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MI vs CSK IPL 2020
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an...
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh..