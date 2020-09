You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh starts dubbing for the comic caper set in Gujarat Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar. It also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah to...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago



Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-star Shalini Pandey has a 'pet' passion

newKerala.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this