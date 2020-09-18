'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dies Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vietnam-war era journalist Groom wrote 16 books. His "Forrest Gump" bestseller and then the film, starring Tom Hanks , became iconic exposes of the American psyche. Winston Groom has died at the age of 77 in his Alabama home in Fairhope, the town's mayor Karin Wilson posted on social media Friday. Groom was most famous for creating "Forrest Gump." His novel was made into a six-Oscar winning film starring Tom Hanks in 1994. "While he will be remembered for creating 'Forrest Gump,' Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history. Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family,'' Alabama Govenor Kay Ivey said in a statement.


