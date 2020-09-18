Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dies

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom diesVietnam-war era journalist Groom wrote 16 books. His "Forrest Gump" bestseller and then the film, starring Tom Hanks, became iconic exposes of the American psyche. Winston Groom has died at the age of 77 in his Alabama home in Fairhope, the town's mayor Karin Wilson posted on social media Friday. Groom was most famous for creating "Forrest Gump." His novel was made into a six-Oscar winning film starring Tom Hanks in 1994. "While he will be remembered for creating 'Forrest Gump,' Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history. Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family,'' Alabama Govenor Kay Ivey said in a statement. How 'Forrest Gump' became a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Winston Groom American writer

Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies aged 77

 His book was made into the hugely successful Oscar-winning 1994 film starring Tom Hanks.
BBC News

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dead at 77

 Winston Groom, the writer whose novel "Forrest Gump" was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age..
New Zealand Herald

Winston Groom, author of 'Forrest Gump,' dies at 77

 Winston Groom, the author of "Forrest Gump," has died at the age of 77.
USATODAY.com

Karin Wilson


Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

Column: QAnon’s monstrous conspiracy theories fit the Trumpian moment

 On the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” in May 2017, Tom Hanks was described as “universally adored by pretty much every human alive.” That was the..
WorldNews

Typewriter artist James Cook's first exhibition features Hollywood stars

 James Cook uses the characters of a typewriter to create likenesses of Tom Hanks and Bill Murray.
BBC News

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins

 Local authorities and the National Guard brought stranded people to safety. The risk of flooding from swollen rivers remains in the Florida Panhandle and..
CBS News
Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida [Video]

Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida

The remnants of Hurricane Sally dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia on Thursday, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power and others with ruined homes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Alabama residents begin cleanup in wake of Sally

 Residents and business owners along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleanup efforts Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally. The region is bracing for a delayed,..
USATODAY.com

Kay Ivey Kay Ivey 54th Governor of Alabama

Slow-moving Sally drenches southeast states [Video]

Slow-moving Sally drenches southeast states

[NFA] Storm Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Fairhope, Alabama Fairhope, Alabama City in Alabama, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump [Video]

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump

Have you ever wondered what a yacht inspired by both Freddie Mercury & Forrest Gump would look like? Wonder no more, as this is 'project FG (Freddie Gump)', a superyacht which Netherlands-based..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Brother Pranks Groom Wearing Bridal Gown [Video]

Brother Pranks Groom Wearing Bridal Gown

This guy wanted to prank his brother on his wedding day. He wore his mother's wedding gown and dressed up as a bride. When the groom was waiting to see his bride dressed up for the first time, he came..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

 Pensacola, United States (AFP) Sept 17, 2020 Shellshocked residents were cleaning up on Thursday after Hurricane Sally left a trail of destruction in US...
Terra Daily Also reported by •newKerala.combizjournalsEnergy Daily

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dies

'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dies Vietnam-war era journalist Groom wrote 16 books. His "Forrest Gump" bestseller and then the film, starring Tom Hanks, became iconic exposes of the American...
WorldNews

Hundreds of rescues in Sally's wake as cleanup begins

 Local authorities and the National Guard brought stranded people to safety. The risk of flooding from swollen rivers remains in the Florida Panhandle and...
CBS News


Tweets about this