Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the lead

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the leadThe acting president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, has declared that she will not run in next month’s presidential race, citing the need to consolidate votes in order to defeat a socialist candidate loyal to ousted leader Evo Morales. “IT IS NOT A SACRIFICE, IT IS AN HONOR,” Anez blared in an all-caps tweet on Thursday, announcing that she, as well as running mate Samuel Doria, had withdrawn their candidacy in the upcoming election “for the greater good” “Today I put aside my candidacy in homage to freedom and democracy. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeanine Áñez Jeanine Áñez Boivian politician, interim President of Bolivia

Bolivia's interim leader Jeanine Áñez quits presidential race

 She says she has acted to try to prevent the return to power of ex-President Evo Morales' party.
BBC News

Bolivia Bolivia Landlocked country in South America

Opposition blocks roads, demand election goes ahead [Video]

Opposition blocks roads, demand election goes ahead

Escalating protests in Bolivia revive memories of last year's violence, which led to the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Bolivian elections postponed: Vote delayed as infections rise [Video]

Bolivian elections postponed: Vote delayed as infections rise

Elections are crucial in Bolivia to bring down the political tension that exists in the country.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Evo Morales Evo Morales Former Bolivian President and politician


Samuel Doria Medina Samuel Doria Medina Economist, politician


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls [Video]

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
'Very Confident In Upcoming Elections': Colorado's Secretary Of State Talks About Ballot Tracing [Video]

'Very Confident In Upcoming Elections': Colorado's Secretary Of State Talks About Ballot Tracing

The USPS was blocked from mailing a postcard which might have confused some voters in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:24Published
JSU has one football coach on deck [Video]

JSU has one football coach on deck

Yes, the name Deion Sanders has been hovering all around Jackson State to be their next head football coach. But JSU Offensive Coordinator TC Taylor is the interim head coach and he is also a viable..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the lead

Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the lead The acting president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, has declared that she will not run in next month’s presidential race, citing the need to consolidate votes in...
WorldNews


Tweets about this