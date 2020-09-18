Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the lead Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The acting president of Bolivia , Jeanine Anez, has declared that she will not run in next month's presidential race, citing the need to consolidate votes in order to defeat a socialist candidate loyal to ousted leader Evo Morales. "IT IS NOT A SACRIFICE, IT IS AN HONOR," Anez blared in an all-caps tweet on Thursday, announcing that she, as well as running mate Samuel Doria, had withdrawn their candidacy in the upcoming election "for the greater good" "Today I put aside my candidacy in homage to freedom and democracy. The...


