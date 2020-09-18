|
Bolivia’s ‘interim president’ withdraws from upcoming election, one day after poll shows pro-Morales candidate in the lead
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The acting president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, has declared that she will not run in next month’s presidential race, citing the need to consolidate votes in order to defeat a socialist candidate loyal to ousted leader Evo Morales. “IT IS NOT A SACRIFICE, IT IS AN HONOR,” Anez blared in an all-caps tweet on Thursday, announcing that she, as well as running mate Samuel Doria, had withdrawn their candidacy in the upcoming election “for the greater good” “Today I put aside my candidacy in homage to freedom and democracy. The...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeanine Áñez Boivian politician, interim President of Bolivia
Bolivia's interim leader Jeanine Áñez quits presidential raceShe says she has acted to try to prevent the return to power of ex-President Evo Morales' party.
BBC News
Bolivia Landlocked country in South America
Opposition blocks roads, demand election goes ahead
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Bolivian elections postponed: Vote delayed as infections rise
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
Evo Morales Former Bolivian President and politician
Samuel Doria Medina Economist, politician
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this