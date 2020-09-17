Global  
 

PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games

Thursday, 17 September 2020
PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 GamesIt’s official: PlayStation 5 will not feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 games. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke with Japanese publication Famitsu and confirmed (translated by our sister site, Siliconera)...
 There you have it. The PlayStation 5 will cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.

PS5 will be ‘99 percent’ backward compatible with PS4 games

PS5 will be ‘99 percent’ backward compatible with PS4 games Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s price and release date ($399 for the all-digital version, and $499 for the one...
Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again Image: Sony Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the console that...
