PlayStation 5 Is Not Backwards Compatible with PS1, PS2, PS3 Games
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () It’s official: PlayStation 5 will not feature backwards compatibility with PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 games. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke with Japanese publication Famitsu and confirmed (translated by our sister site, Siliconera)...
Sony has decided to open invite-only online registration for customers in order to let them pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company. There will only a limited quantity of..