A break with Rosh Hashanah tradition: Shofars are coming outside this Jewish New Year

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
With congregants unable to gather at synagogue for the sounding of the shofar this Rosh Hashanah, Jewish groups are bringing the tradition outside.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rosh Hashanah Starts At Sundown

 The Jewish high holidays begin today with Rosh Hashanah at sundown.

Rosh Hashanah Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year

Coronavirus: Israel marks Jewish New Year with second lockdown

 The nationwide measures coincide with the start of Rosh Hashanah, when families traditionally gather.
BBC News

Israelis protest against second virus lockdown

 Shares Hundreds of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv late Thursday against a second nationwide lockdown, the first such move in the world to tackle a renewed spike..
WorldNews

Rosh Hashanah 2020: The two-day Jewish celebration starts Friday and leads into Yom Kippur later this month

 Rosh Hashanah, which begins on Friday and ends Sunday, kicks off the most important week of the year for Jewish people. Here's why it is so important.
 
USATODAY.com

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services [Video]

CBS4's Dave Warren reports on how they are going the extra mile for the Jewish New Year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days [Video]

The coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published

USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRCBS 2Jerusalem Post

Disney Channel stars wish fans 'Shana Tova' for Rosh Hashanah in new video

Disney Channel stars wish fans 'Shana Tova' for Rosh Hashanah in new video They talk about Rosh Hashanah traditions, such as Tashlich, the practice of throwing bread crumbs into moving water, and many times the Jewish tradition of...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •cbs4.com

Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Rosh Hashanah As Families Plan Smaller Gatherings Due To Coronavirus

 The high holidays on the Jewish calendar are approaching with Rosh Hashanah beginning Friday, but the coronavirus pandemic means services will look very...
CBS 2


