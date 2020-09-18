|
A break with Rosh Hashanah tradition: Shofars are coming outside this Jewish New Year
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
With congregants unable to gather at synagogue for the sounding of the shofar this Rosh Hashanah, Jewish groups are bringing the tradition outside.
