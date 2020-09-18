|
Amal Clooney quits as special envoy for UK over law-breaking Brexit plan
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Amal Clooney said the government’s plan to violate international law was ‘lamentable’ Amal Clooney has resigned as a special envoy for the UK over the government’s law- breaking Brexit plan. She is the fourth person to quit over...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amal Clooney British-Lebanese barrister, activist and author
George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
From Nukes to Northern Ireland: Breaking International Law is as English as Afternoon TeaReferring to a major piece of Brexit legislation, British media and punditry issued burning condemnation of the ruling Tory government’s Internal Market Bill,..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 104 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Breaking down the Brexit border problemBBC's Ros Atkins explains the latest Brexit row and the thorny issue of customs checks and Northern Ireland.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this