Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amal Clooney quits as special envoy for UK over law-breaking Brexit plan

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Amal Clooney quits as special envoy for UK over law-breaking Brexit planAmal Clooney said the government’s plan to violate international law was ‘lamentable’ Amal Clooney has resigned as a special envoy for the UK over the government’s law- breaking Brexit plan. She is the fourth person to quit over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Published
News video: Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law

Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law 00:38

 Amal Clooney Resigns As UK Special Envoy Over Government Plans To Break International Law

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amal Clooney Amal Clooney British-Lebanese barrister, activist and author

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion [Video]

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

From Nukes to Northern Ireland: Breaking International Law is as English as Afternoon Tea

 Referring to a major piece of Brexit legislation, British media and punditry issued burning condemnation of the ruling Tory government’s Internal Market Bill,..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 104 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 104 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Breaking down the Brexit border problem

 BBC's Ros Atkins explains the latest Brexit row and the thorny issue of customs checks and Northern Ireland.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long' [Video]

US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute 'gone on too long'

On a visit to Doha, American special envoy Brian Hook says Qatar blockade continues to 'harm shared regional interests'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package [Video]

EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package

Deal follows days of rancour over the proportion of grants compared to loans repayable by the fund's beneficiaries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Amal Clooney quits as special envoy for UK over law-breaking Brexit plan

Amal Clooney quits as special envoy for UK over law-breaking Brexit plan Amal Clooney said the government’s plan to violate international law was ‘lamentable’ Amal Clooney has resigned as a special envoy for the UK over the...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSFT.comHinduVOA News

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan

David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Boris’s Brexit plan David Cameron said he had ‘misgivings’ over Boris Johnson’s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the...
WorldNews Also reported by •HinduVOA News

Starmer: Labour to back PM’s Brexit plan if he addresses ‘substantial concerns’

 Sir Keir Starmer has committed Labour to back Boris Johnson’s new Brexit legislation if the Prime Minister addresses “substantial cross-party concerns”.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this